Naira Retains Strength at N367/$ At Parallel Market

The Nigerian Naira on Monday, June 19, at the parallel segment of the Nigerian foreign exchange market, retained the rate of N367 against the United States of America Dollar.

The naira has remained at the same rate of N367 against the greenback, since Wednesday, June 14. The local currency also maintained the N465 rate against the British Pound Sterling and stayed at the rate of N410 against the European Single currency, Euro.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has continued to sell dollar to each of the 3,145 Bureau De Change Operators across the country twice in a week.

Also, earlier last week, the apex bank injected the sum of $418m into the Nigerian foreign exchange market to boost liquidity