Naira Gains Traction to N367/$ At Parallel Market

The Nigerian Naira, on Wednesday, June 14, gathered momentum at the parallel segment of the foreign exchange market, trading at the rate of N367 against the United States of America Dollar.

The local currency had depreciated to N370 against the greenback on Tuesday, June 13, after surging to a record high N362/$1 for the year 2017.

Against the British Pound Sterling, the Nigerian currency maintained the rate of N465 per, same rate as that of Tuesday, June 13.

Meanwhile, against the Euro, the naira but gained four points to close at N407, from the previous rate of N411 it traded for on Tuesday.

In other development, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has continued to sell $20,000 to each of the 3,145 Bureau De Change Operators across the country twice in a week.

Also, earlier in the week, the apex bank pumped $418m into the Nigerian foreign exchange market to boost liquidity.