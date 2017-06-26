Naira Gains Momentum to N368/$ at Parallel Market

The Nigerian Naira, at the parallel segment of the Nigerian foreign exchange market, on Friday, June 23, closed the week with an upward swing against the United States of America Dollar, trading at the rate of N368.

The local currency scooped two points against the greenback, trading at N368 from the previous rate of N370 on Thursday, June 22.

Against the British Pound Sterling, the local currency maintained the rate of N465 and also traded at the same rate of N410 against the Euro.

At the beginning of the week, the apex bank pumped the sum of $195m into the Spot FX segment of the forex market to meet the requests of customers in the various segments of the market.