MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE JOB | Pfizer Nigeria Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment 2017

Pfizer – Good health is vital to all of us, and finding sustainable solutions to the most pressing health care challenges of our world cannot wait. That’s why we at Pfizer are committed to applying science and our global resources to improve health and well-being at every stage of life. We strive to provide access to safe, effective and affordable medicines and related health care services to the people who need them.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY