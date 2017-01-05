MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE JOB | Graduate Veterinary Doctor (DVM) at Vetplace Animal Hospital

Vetplace Animal Hospital was born with one goal: pamper pets. Our reasons for existence are your pets and everything we are building on revolves around healthy living of your pets. Accompany us, we love and care for your pet using the best professional veterinary Doctors and the best quality product. And what a better way than making a request to its name in Vetplace Animal Hospital.

We are recruiting to fill the position of:

Job Title: Graduate Veterinary Doctor (DVM)

Location: Lagos

Job Description

Examine animals to diagnose their health problems

Diagnose and treat animals for medical conditions

Treat and dress wounds

Test for and vaccinate against diseases

Operate medical equipment, such as x-ray machines

Advise animal owners about general care, medical conditions, and treatments

Prescribe medication

Euthanize animals

Increase customer retainership

Routine visit to customers on retainership

Requirements

Candidate must be a graduate of Veterinary Medicine from a reputable university without a passion for work and must have sound clinical and non clinical knowledge about the job

Candidate must not be more than 30years as at 30th of september 2017

Must be able to drive a car

Application Closing Date

30th January, 2017.

Method of Apply

Interested candidate should forward their comprehensive CV’s and cover letter which must include three Referees, and one of the refeeres must be a lecturer in the department where he/she graduated from to: [email protected] , [email protected]

Note

Candidate must be resident around Lagos mainland and environment.

Ability to drive a car will be an added advantage

http://www.hotnigerianjobs.com/hotjobs/112084/mavin-records-fresh-job-recruitment-14-positions.html

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY