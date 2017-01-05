MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE JOB | Graduate Veterinary Doctor (DVM) at Vetplace Animal Hospital

Vetplace Animal Hospital was born with one goal: pamper pets. Our reasons for existence are your pets and everything we are building on revolves around healthy living of your pets. Accompany us, we love and care for your pet using the best professional veterinary Doctors and the best quality product. And what a better way than making a request to its name in Vetplace Animal Hospital.

We are recruiting to fill the position of:

Job Title: Graduate Veterinary Doctor (DVM)

Location: Lagos

Job Description

  • Examine animals to diagnose their health problems
  • Diagnose and treat animals for medical conditions
  • Treat and dress wounds
  • Test for and vaccinate against diseases
  • Operate medical equipment, such as x-ray machines
  • Advise animal owners about general care, medical conditions, and treatments
  • Prescribe medication
  • Euthanize animals
  • Increase customer retainership
  • Routine visit to customers on retainership

Requirements

  • Candidate must be a graduate of Veterinary Medicine from a reputable university without a passion for work and must have sound clinical and non clinical knowledge about the job
  • Candidate must not be more than 30years as at 30th of september 2017
  • Must be able to drive a car

Application Closing Date
30th January, 2017.

Method of Apply
Interested candidate should forward their comprehensive CV’s and cover letter which must include three Referees, and one of the refeeres must be a lecturer in the department where he/she graduated from to: [email protected] , [email protected]

Note

  • Candidate must be resident around Lagos mainland and environment.
  • Ability to drive a car will be an added advantage

