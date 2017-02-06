MEDIA JOB | Graduate Video Editors at Kraks Media

KRAKS is a foremost online provider of all social media entertainment; well known for keeping our subscribers and followers at the edge of their seats with rib-cracking content and a well-oiled information wheel. Creativity, commitment, and attention to detail are some of the factors that have made us prominent in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Our ever-growing dominance covers various social media platforms including; Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, and Snapchat.

Due to its expansion we are accepting application for the below role:

Job Title: Video Editor

Location: Lagos

Responsibilities

Study scripts to become familiar with production concepts and requirements.

Edit films and videotapes to insert music, dialogue, and sound effects, to arrange films into sequences, and to correct errors, using editing equipment.

Select and combine the most effective shots of each scene in order to form a logical and smoothly running story.

Determine the specific audio and visual effects and music necessary to complete films.

Review footage sequence by sequence in order to become familiar with it before assembling it into a final product.

Set up and operate computer editing systems, electronic titling systems, video switching equipment, and digital video effects units in order to produce a final product.

Requirements

Proven working experience as a video editor.

Excellent consulting, writing, presentation and communication skills.

Adequate knowledge of web design, web development, CRO and SEO.

Fluency in English.

B.Sc Degree.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their letter of application and detailed Curriculum Vitae(CV) as one attachment specifying the role as subject to:Jobs@Kraks.co