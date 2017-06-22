MEDIA JOB | Graduate Professional Writer at StartuptipsDaily

StartuptipsDaily, is a professional writing and editing service provider. We write and edit content for Blogs, Websites, Newspapers, Magazines, Social media, Company Newsletters and more.

We are a team of of highly experienced freelance writing and editing specialists with a content development philosophy that is always client-focused – it’s all about your brand, your voice, and your message.

Applications are invited for the position below:

Job Title: Professional Writer

Location: Lagos

Job Description

This position requires you to be able to create innovative and exciting contents for public awareness and engagement.

Through creative, clear and compelling writing and communications, you will drive engagement and awareness to the social media platform and website in general.

Duties

Conducts comprehensive research on assigned products utilizing professional, vendor, blog and other relevant resources

Prioritizes workflow to complete high urgency descriptions

Responds to bugs or requests to correct and update description content

Composes additional content for necessary fields such as “What’s in the Box,” technical specifications, etc.

Writes material in conformity to company formatting and content standards.

Qualifications

Minimum of Bachelor’s degree with 1-3 years’ experience in content writing, blogging

A proven track record in content writing and management

The ability to write creatively, clearly, and compellingly.

An eye for detail and impeccable grammar.

Experience with web publishing, HTML, SEO and basic content management systems.

Able to work with minimal direction and supervision; independent and self-sufficient.

Able to think strategically and are results driven.

Ability and desire to work effectively in a fast-paced, team environment.

Application Closing Date

17th July, 2017.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s, cover letter and a short article that focuses on entrepreneurship or technology to: [email protected]