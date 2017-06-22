MEDIA JOB | Graduate Professional Writer at StartuptipsDaily

We are a team of of highly experienced freelance writing and editing specialists with a content development philosophy that is always client-focused – it’s all about your brand, your voice, and your message.
Applications are invited for the position below:
Job Title: Professional Writer
Location: Lagos
Job Description
- This position requires you to be able to create innovative and exciting contents for public awareness and engagement.
- Through creative, clear and compelling writing and communications, you will drive engagement and awareness to the social media platform and website in general.
Duties
- Conducts comprehensive research on assigned products utilizing professional, vendor, blog and other relevant resources
- Prioritizes workflow to complete high urgency descriptions
- Responds to bugs or requests to correct and update description content
- Composes additional content for necessary fields such as “What’s in the Box,” technical specifications, etc.
- Writes material in conformity to company formatting and content standards.
Qualifications
- Minimum of Bachelor’s degree with 1-3 years’ experience in content writing, blogging
- A proven track record in content writing and management
- The ability to write creatively, clearly, and compellingly.
- An eye for detail and impeccable grammar.
- Experience with web publishing, HTML, SEO and basic content management systems.
- Able to work with minimal direction and supervision; independent and self-sufficient.
- Able to think strategically and are results driven.
- Ability and desire to work effectively in a fast-paced, team environment.
Application Closing Date
17th July, 2017.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s, cover letter and a short article that focuses on entrepreneurship or technology to: [email protected]
