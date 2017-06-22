MEDIA JOB | Graduate Professional Writer at StartuptipsDaily

MEDIA JOB | Graduate Professional Writer at StartuptipsDaily

StartuptipsDaily, is a professional writing and editing service provider. We write and edit content for Blogs, Websites, Newspapers, Magazines, Social media, Company Newsletters and more.

We are a team of of highly experienced freelance writing and editing specialists with a content development philosophy that is always client-focused – it’s all about your brand, your voice, and your message.

Applications are invited for the position below:

Job Title: Professional Writer

Location: Lagos

Job Description

  • This position requires you to be able to create innovative and exciting contents for public awareness and engagement.
  • Through creative, clear and compelling writing and communications, you will drive engagement and awareness to the social media platform and website in general.

Duties

  • Conducts comprehensive research on assigned products utilizing professional, vendor, blog and other relevant resources
  • Prioritizes workflow to complete high urgency descriptions
  • Responds to bugs or requests to correct and update description content
  • Composes additional content for necessary fields such as “What’s in the Box,” technical specifications, etc.
  • Writes material in conformity to company formatting and content standards.

Qualifications

  • Minimum of Bachelor’s degree with 1-3 years’ experience in content writing, blogging
  • A proven track record in content writing and management
  • The ability to write creatively, clearly, and compellingly.
  • An eye for detail and impeccable grammar.
  • Experience with web publishing, HTML, SEO and basic content management systems.
  • Able to work with minimal direction and supervision; independent and self-sufficient.
  • Able to think strategically and are results driven.
  • Ability and desire to work effectively in a fast-paced, team environment.

Application Closing Date
17th July, 2017.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s, cover letter and a short article that focuses on entrepreneurship or technology to: [email protected]

– See more at: http://www.hotnigerianjobs.com/hotjobs/130877/graduate-professional-writer-at-startuptipsdaily.html#sthash.mzbjj7qc.dpuf

You may also like

MANUFACTURING JOB | Marketing Information Executive at British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN)

British American Tobacco (www.bat.com) is a market leading,