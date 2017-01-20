MEDIA JOB | Graduate Online News Reporter – Sports News at Poshbase Limited

Poshbase is an online media community for News, Entertainment & Lifestyle (Events, Fashion, Beauty, Health, Personal Development and Gist). Poshbase.com is an intuition of Poshbase Unlimited; we offer full-fledged multi-dynamic user engagements and brand alignment to coveted audience across demographics.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Online News Reporter – Sports News

Location: Lagos

Job Descriptions
S/he is required to do the following:

  • Write news reports for Poshbase.com
  • Sources for breaking and update current news events and items
  • Conduct research to obtain factual information
  • Conduct Interviews with Entrepreneurs, /Business Owners /Politicians & others in a range of different circumstances.
  • Research and write articles in a conversational style, which engages readers
  • To create, compose, research and edit written materials
  • To write simply with conversational style
  • To present professionally, and with a friendly posture.
  • Build relevant industry contacts to maintain the continues the flow of news, for example, police and emergency services, local council, community groups, health trusts, press officers from a variety of organizations, the general public, etc.;
  • Attend press conferences and ask question (lots of questions);
  • Attend a range of events, such football matches, musical shows, talent contests, etc.;
  • Work closely with all the other personnel such as the news team, photographers and editors (etc.);

Education

  • B.Sc. from a reputable university preferably on Arts & Humanities.
  • Flair & Passion for journalism, writing, PR, communications, and social media activities.

Requirements

  • An intern can apply
  • Not more than 27 years old
  • 0 – 3 years experience

Application Closing Date
28th January, 2017.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their cover letter and detailed CV’s to: [email protected] stating the applied position as the ‘subject’ of your mail.

Note

  • Please note that the successful candidate is required to work with his/her mobile devices (laptops, phones, and/or tablets); we will not provide any mobile devices.

