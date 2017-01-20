MEDIA JOB | Graduate Online News Reporter – Celebrity News (Local/Foreign) at Poshbase Limited

Poshbase is an online media community for News, Entertainment & Lifestyle (Events, Fashion, Beauty, Health, Personal Development and Gist). Poshbase.com is an intuition of Poshbase Unlimited; we offer full-fledged multi-dynamic user engagements and brand alignment to coveted audience across demographics.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Online News Reporter – Celebrity News (Local/Foreign)
Location: Lagos
Job Descriptions
S/he is required to do the following:
- Write news reports for Poshbase.com
- Sources for breaking and update current news events and items
- Conduct research to obtain factual information
- Conduct Interviews with Entrepreneurs, /Business Owners /Politicians & others in a range of different circumstances.
- Research and write articles in a conversational style, which engages readers
- To create, compose, research and edit written materials
- To write simply with conversational style
- To present professionally, and with a friendly posture.
- Build relevant industry contacts to maintain the continues the flow of news, for example, police and emergency services, local council, community groups, health trusts, press officers from a variety of organizations, the general public, etc.;
- Attend press conferences and ask question (lots of questions);
- Attend a range of events, such football matches, musical shows, talent contests, etc.;
- Work closely with all the other personnel such as the news team, photographers and editors (etc.);
Education
- B.Sc. from a reputable university preferably on Arts & Humanities.
- Flair & Passion for journalism, writing, PR, communications, and social media activities.
Requirements
- An intern can apply
- Not more than 27 years old
- 0 – 3 years experience
Application Closing Date
28th January, 2017.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their cover letter and detailed CV’s to: [email protected] stating the applied position as the ‘subject’ of your mail.
Note
- Please note that the successful candidate is required to work with his/her mobile devices (laptops, phones, and/or tablets); we will not provide any mobile devices.