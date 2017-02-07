MEDIA JOB | Graduate Human Resource Assistant at IROKO Partners Limited

IROKO is Africa’s leading entertainment technology company. Launched in 2010, by Jason Njoku and Bastian Gotter, it is one of the most talked about African internet start-ups, thanks to its flagship Nollywood movie platform iROKOtv. Head quartered in Lagos, Nigeria, the company has pioneered Video-On-Demand for Nollywood content (Nigerian movies) and has aggregated the world’s largest online catalogue of African content, totalling 10,000+ hours.

We are recruiting to fill the position of:

Job Title: Human Resource Assistant

Location: Nigeria

Team Mission Statement

  • To grow IROKOtv’s customer-base and revenue by signing-up subscribers in Nigeria
  • To market and educate potential customers on IROKOtv’s mobile applications

Position Summary

  • To ensure smooth recruitment process and exit process of employee in the offline team.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Participating in recruitment efforts
  • Posting job ads and organizing resumes and job applications
  • Scheduling job interviews and assisting in interview process
  • Collecting employment Data forms
  • Ensuring background and reference checks are completed
  • Preparing new employee files
  • Serving as a point person for all new offline Agents questions
  • Onboarding and documentation
  • Invite candidates for onboarding
  • Organize documents to the submitted to HR/ER Manager
  • Training employees and distribution of work tools/equipment
  • Monthly review of the Offline contract employee list to be submitted to HR/ER ensuring the tracked penalties (no-show, lateness, sales report) are captured
  • Tracking the day to day operations of the sales coordinators.

Application Closing Date
20th February, 2017.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:irokopartners@hotnigerianjobs.com

