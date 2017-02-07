MEDIA JOB | Graduate Human Resource Assistant at IROKO Partners Limited

IROKO is Africa’s leading entertainment technology company. Launched in 2010, by Jason Njoku and Bastian Gotter, it is one of the most talked about African internet start-ups, thanks to its flagship Nollywood movie platform iROKOtv. Head quartered in Lagos, Nigeria, the company has pioneered Video-On-Demand for Nollywood content (Nigerian movies) and has aggregated the world’s largest online catalogue of African content, totalling 10,000+ hours.

We are recruiting to fill the position of:

Job Title: Human Resource Assistant

Location: Nigeria

Team Mission Statement

To grow IROKOtv’s customer-base and revenue by signing-up subscribers in Nigeria

To market and educate potential customers on IROKOtv’s mobile applications

Position Summary

To ensure smooth recruitment process and exit process of employee in the offline team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Participating in recruitment efforts

Posting job ads and organizing resumes and job applications

Scheduling job interviews and assisting in interview process

Collecting employment Data forms

Ensuring background and reference checks are completed

Preparing new employee files

Serving as a point person for all new offline Agents questions

Onboarding and documentation

Invite candidates for onboarding

Organize documents to the submitted to HR/ER Manager

Training employees and distribution of work tools/equipment

Monthly review of the Offline contract employee list to be submitted to HR/ER ensuring the tracked penalties (no-show, lateness, sales report) are captured

Tracking the day to day operations of the sales coordinators.

Application Closing Date

20th February, 2017.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:irokopartners@hotnigerianjobs.com