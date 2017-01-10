MEDIA JOB | Copyist / Copywriter Assistant at McPeniel Writing

McPeniel Writing – With pens on our hands and minds filled with creativity, McPeniel Writings is set to give you a taste of professional writing like never before. We are into the business of Content Branding giving you (Individuals and organizations) the right image that will add unbeatable value to your Projects and Organizations. Our expertise includes Academic and Custom Writings some of which are Business Plan, Business Proposals, Official letters, Project and Thesis, Promotional Content, Blog Contents, Newsletter, Article, Brochures, Website copywriting and many more.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Copyist / Copywriter Assistant

Location: Lagos

Job Descriptions

McPeniel Writing is recruiting for the position of a Copyist / Copywriter Assistant. The Copyist/Copywriter shall be responsible for researching and developing manuscripts of Clients’ order and will also follow-up a Client to Customer Satisfaction.

Develop manuscripts of Clients’ order that is related to his/her field

Manage and post content on the organization’s Social media platform (blog, Facebook Fan Page, Twitter, Instagram, and the likes) as it shall be approved by the Chief Copyist

Requirements

Interested applicants does not necessary have to belong to the Art or Humanities even as Applied and Social Science applicants will be granted same right as those from the Humanities/Arts. However, the following requirements are very compulsory:

Must have a Good SPOKEN and WRITTEN English

Must have written at least one academic and / or Business writeups which was received officially either by an organization, an institution, or any other recognized body or authority. This could be your undergraduate or postgraduate project/Thesis or any other writeup that was written by you and adopted by the incumbent institution/organization.

Must be able to work WITH or WITHOUT supervisions

Must be a Computer Literate and Internet savvy

Must be self-driven, Teachable, and a Fast learner

Must have a good sense of Social media awareness

Must be Between 20 & 35 years

Must have a personal computer or Laptop and an internet enabled mobile phone.

Qualifications

OND/HND/B.Sc in any discipline from the Social Sciences, Arts/Humanities, and Applied Sciences.

Age: 20 to 35yrs

Sex: Male or Female

Application Closing Date

Monday, 16th January, 2017.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their applications, and other relevant documents to: [email protected]

Note: Shortlisted applicants will be contacted via their email provided. Successful candidates should also be ready to resume work immediately.