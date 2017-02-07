Mastercard Supports Payment Solution for “Cashless Kenya”

Mastercard has commited to supporting the roll-out of the Huduma Card in Kenya as the technology partner of choice for the local government organisation.

The secure payment solution pledged support to Kenya’s Vision 2030 that calls for reforms in public services to enhance accountability, transparency and efficient service delivery, with focus on developing a cashless economy.

Following the announcement, Kenyans will be able to pay for an array of Government services such as the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), National Social Security Fund (NSSF) amongst others. Citizens issued with the smart prepaid card will automatically be enrolled in vital government services such as the National Social Security Fund and the National Hospital Insurance Fund, ensuring all Kenyans benefit from these initiatives.

While commenting, Division President for Sub-Saharan Africa, Mastercard, Daniel Monehin said, “Mastercard is committed to extending financial inclusion for the unbanked and under-banked in Kenya,”

“Innovation is central to achieving our vision of a world beyond cash in Kenya and across the continent. We are committed to developing market-relevant payment solutions that enhance the adoption of cashless transactions. By working together with industry, merchants and businesses, we will achieve this, in East Africa.”

Speaking on behalf of the Huduma Kenya Programme, CEO Huduma Kenya Secretariat, Dennis Mutuku, said, “This is Kenya’s first multipurpose social payment card with payment functionality and we are excited to see the instant, substantial and positive impact that this will have on the lives of millions of citizens previously excluded from the financial mainstream.”

Mastercard Division President for Sub-Saharan Africa, Daniel Monehin further said, “The Huduma initiative introduced by the Kenyan government is one of the most innovative approaches to including citizens to the financial sector. We are proud partners, and it is a real honour to have been selected to power the solution with our world-class payment technology. We are committed to investing in Kenya, and the continent, and are eager to support the country in its widespread roll-out of the Huduma Card in 2017.”

The Huduma Card is a prepaid card with chip and PIN technology that will connect all Kenyans to the formal financial sector by providing a secure, reliable and flexible payment option. The Huduma Card, powered by Mastercard, is currently being issued by Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA), Diamond Trust Bank (DTB), Equity Bank and Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), with no bank charges being allocated to citizens when registering for the smart card.

Meanwhile, cardholders have been assured that regardless of how they use the solution their funds will be secured by the Mastercard multi-layered approach to protecting payments. EMV chip and PIN technology is a global payment standard to ensure that funds are protected even if the card is lost or stolen. This layer of protection ensures beneficiaries can receive their funds conveniently and securely.

Once funds are loaded to the prepaid card, cardholders can use their Huduma Card to pay for goods and services in store, online, by phone or to withdraw cash from ATMs – anywhere Mastercard is accepted locally or at millions of locations worldwide. The prepaid card ensures flexibility, convenience and security and is easily obtained from one of the issuing banks. Applicants do not require a credit check or bank account to apply.