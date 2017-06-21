MANUFACTURING JOB | Procter & Gamble Nigeria Graduate Process Engineer Recruitment

Procter & Gamble Nigeria is the largest FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) company in the world with strong brands like Pampers, Ariel, Always, Gillette, Oral B just to name a few. We have been in existence for over 176 years globally and 21 years in Nigeria.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Process Engineer – Agbara Plant



Ref No: MFG00005456

Location: Agbara

Schedule: Full-time



Job Description

Product Supply Manufacturing is responsible for every aspect of product making and is recognized as an industry leader for the development of innovative production systems and technologies.

Manufacturing has far-reaching responsibilities which cover reliability, quality, safety of our equipment / processes and the motivation of the people working in the plant.

You will be integrated into a multi-functional team from your very first day on the job and work on your very own project part. A mentor, a manager with technical mastery in your field of activity, will give you the best assistance, guiding you through your period of practical training with experience and advice. You might also attend courses and training sessions depending on your assignment.

P&G looks for top university candidates in the engineering field. In addition to technical excellence, we also search for skills like communication, initiative, leadership, the ability to work effectively with others, creativity, innovation and good knowledge of the English language.

In summary, P&G is looking for high potential recent graduates (2 years max) who have the strong desire to move things ahead in a fast moving consumer goods environment to be located at our Agbara Plant in Ogun State.

Responsibilities

The successful candidate will be responsible for the below:

Acquire and understand full set of up-to-date mechanical drawings, electrical and pneumatic drawings

Acquire complete software package (Vendor and P&G specific)

Establish effective storage and maintenance process for those Technical Documentation: Midrange: Acquire full set of mechanical, electrical, pneumatic settings for your equipment

Understand the meaning and influence of all of those

Verify personally the reliability of measurements methods and tools

Develop a list of selected parameters to be tracked and checked via CPE or PA as well as proper drawings and formats

Develop initial targets and limits for those. Major Spares: Understand the initial list of major spares defined within the project scope in your area

Verify whether the initial list is adequate or not and if needed highlight the need for additional ones

Based on the knowledge from other plants understand the lifetime for those

Develop or acquire the replacement and rebuild CBAs’ and train few experts on those Spare Parts: Verify initial list of spare parts in your area, add more if needed based on experience

Ensure orders of all spares are placed at least 3months to start-up and assign resources to track delivery

Develop from day one, very rigorous monitoring / follow-up tool for ordered spares Maintenance Program: Based on information from equipment manufacturer and other plants, develop maintenance program for critical units and sub-assemblies (time based and condition based).

Lead your area technicians to develop CIL for each equipment in their area

Define and order proper tools (workshop tools, oscilloscopes, special diagnostic tools, etc.) and test stands

Schedule and execute specific rebuild training for matrix rebuild Technicians CBA’s & SOP’s: Develop list of critical CBA’s and SOP to be prepared before start-up

Prepare the CBA’s and SOP’s and verify them to be ready to use before start-up Changeovers: Understand in details scope and procedure of changeover for your units

Schedule and get trained on the c/o procedure

Develop written procedures for each c/o item Qualifications B.Eng/B.Tech in the field of Mechanical or Electrical/Electronic Engineering required

Computer literacy Application Closing Date

Not Specified. How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY