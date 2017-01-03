MANUFACTURING JOB | Nestle Nigeria Plc Graduate Cost Analysts Recruitment

Nestle Nigeria Plc – As the Leading Nutrition Health and Wellness Company, we are committed to enhancing People’s lives, everywhere, every day. Infact enhancing lives will influence everything we do together.

A presence in more than 130 countries and factories in more than 80 research centres brings many global benefits. We believe in long term career development and appreciate how challenges and motivation will help you reach your potential. Nestle Nigeria Plc upholds the principle of Non- Discrimination and Equal Employment Opportunities in its recruitment processes.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Cost Analyst

Job Number: 160009OX

Location: Nigeria

Schedule: Full-time

Job Description

As our Cost Analyst for the Nestlé Waters business, you will provide support to the Factory in the pursuit of cost optimization, adequate internal control and compliance.

By providing visibility and insight into manufacturing variances, the integrity of financial reporting will be ensured. You will work closely with manufacturing to understand how they impact on financial result.

Key Responsibilities

Be an active contributor to improvement projects and initiatives and seek, support cost improvement opportunities.

Review daily, weekly and monthly variances; analyze, challenge and investigate variances.

Review and validate factory reporting of weekly actuals and provide these reports to facilitate meetings thereby ensuring transparency and reliability of information.

Perform financial simulations, product costing and CAPEX evaluations as required.

Coordinate and provide inputs for budgeting, capacity runs, planning and for dynamic forecast.

Analyze actual cost of production and prepare periodic reports comparing standard costs to actual production costs.

Coordinate monthly and year-end inventory.

Perform budgetary control and raise flags where appropriate, as well as assist on necessary and on-time corrective actions

Profile

B.Sc. or HND (Minimum of 2.2 or Lower Credit respectively) in Accounting or Finance.

Must be ICAN / ACCA Certified.

Must have 1 year post NYSC experience in Accounting & Costing in a Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) environment.

Manufacturing costing experience, ideally within a factory or supply chain environment.

Excellent communication skills.

Microsoft Office package skill proficiency, including intermediate skill level in Excel, Word, basic PowerPoint and Access; SAP (or the equivalent ERP) experience.

