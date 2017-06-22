MANUFACTURING JOB | Marketing Information Executive at British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN)

British American Tobacco (www.bat.com) is a market leading, global organisation with a long, established history and a bright and dynamic future. Thanks to our people we have continued to deliver growth and exceed expectations in an increasingly complex and challenging marketplace.

Job Title: Marketing Information Executive



Job number: 16659BR

Location: Lagos

Appointment type: Permanent



Job Purpose and Key Deliverables

The retail environment has never been more complex or competitive, but if you think like us you’ll be equally excited by the opportunities and excellent rewards of overcoming challenges and meeting your full potential.

The Strategy, Planning & Insights Department performs a key role in guiding company strategy through an expert understanding of the market and the competitive environment. As Marketing Information Executive, you’ll be a central resource in the delivery of this responsibility.

Your specific role is to provide support to the SP&I team through the co-ordination and production of analyses and reports on the tobacco marketplace.

You’ll also be assisting in the implementation of the overall information strategy for BAT, receiving support from selected agencies as well as members of the Strategy, Planning and Insights team.

If you have talent and motivation to succeed at a personal and professional level, you’ll find support and encouragement every step of the way.

Key Accountabilities

Ensure the delivery of forward looking consumer, customer and competitor insights.

Develop and maintain comprehensive competitive analysis.

Support the Information Manager in delivering a consumer centric perspective and up to date findings into given marketing projects.

Support the Information Manager in providing insights to understand consumer behaviour, perceptions and needs to drive the development of differentiated offers into our portfolio.

Support development and delivery of End Market Consumer insights and diagnostics to inform brand strategy, improve deployment and drive business towards consumer centricity.

Assist with information related to end-market performance.

Provide a long-term view on end-market opportunities and threats, ultimately contributing to regional strategy development.

Ensure accurate and timely reporting as per the regional guidelines.

Engage confidently with key stakeholders in line with the guiding principles.

Ensure all relevant consumer insights are effectively integrated into the management information system.

Create good relations within the SP&I team and cross functional networking to develop effective and integrated insights.

Identify and propose improvement opportunities in current processes.

Essential Requirements:

Previous experience in marketing.

Knowledge of data sources.

Data analysis and interpretation.

Competitor analysis.

Strong IT literacy skills.

Application Closing Date

4th July, 2017.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY