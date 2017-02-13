MANUFACTURING JOB | Honeywell Group Limited Recruiting Account Manager (Sales) – Franco Africa

Honeywell Group Limited – A foremost indigenous conglomerate and diversified group with business interests in key sectors of the Nigerian economy, including foods and agro-allied, infrastructure, real estate, energy and services. With over four (4) decades of unprecedented success and a workforce that embraces diversity, the Honeywell Group is offering creative individuals possessing exceptional talent the opportunity to take their careers to unparalleled heights.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Account Manager (Sales) – Franco Africa (Fluent in French)



Requisition ID: 00326954

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Shift: Day Job

Travel: Yes, 75 % of the Time

Relocation Available: No



Job Description

Preferably based in Lagos, Nigeria to cover Congo, Cameroon & Gabon region.

Performance Materials and Technologies is a high-performing, global business with an array of technologies that are changing the world for the better.

We develop and manufacture advanced materials, process technologies and automation solutions used in a wide range of industries and applications, from petroleum refining and automation controls and instrumentation to environmentally-friendlier refrigerants to bullet-resistant vests.

Our advanced materials are critical in the manufacturing of products ranging from nylon to computer chips to pharmaceutical packaging, and process technologies developed by our UOP business form the foundation for most of the world?s refiners, efficiently producing gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, petrochemicals and renewable fuels.

PMT?s Process Solutions business is a pioneer in automation control, instrumentation and services for the oil and gas, pulp and paper, industrial power generation, chemicals and petrochemicals, life sciences, and metals, minerals and mining industries.

Qualifications

Education Level: Associate’s Degree/College Diploma

Skills:

Essential Fluent French speaker (able to speak, read and write)

Driving the performance and development of all sales activities in the assigned territory

leadership to ensure maximum profitability in line with Honeywell’s vision and objectives

Establishing and owning plans and strategies to expand customer base in the territory

Maintaining customer contacts and relationships at senior level, in support of account managers

Business development-related value proposition and marketing plan

Accurate forecasting of revenue and growth opportunities

Management of resources to maximize sales growth

Be directly accountable for the annual AOP for business Development of the region,

Prioritize and focus on best opportunities – short and long term

Communicate effectively

Compelling presentation abilities

Anticipate future trends

Follow through

Ability to travel as required in the role a minimum of 75% of the time

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY