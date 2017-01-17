MANUFACTURING JOB | Guinness Nigeria Plc Recruitment for Area Manager, Distributor Management

Guinness Nigeria Plc – We are Guinness Nigeria, member of Diageo Plc the world’s leading premium drinks business with an unrivalled collection of beverage alcohol & non-alcohol brands across the Spirits, Wine & Beer categories.

Guinness Nigeria operates a Total Beverage Alcohol (TBA) business and currently operates on 3 sites within Nigeria with a portfolio of products including Stout, Malta, Lager, Spirits and Ready to drink brands. Nigeria is the 2nd largest market for the Guinness Stout brand globally. It is quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and a significant player in the national economy.

Job Title: Area Manager, Distributor Management

Location: Lagos

Reports to: Distributor Management Director

Purpose of Role

Distributors are our primary route to consumer in Nigeria. The Area Manager – Distributor Management has accountability for supporting the broader Distributor team to develop, and implement our joint strategy and development plans with distributors

Key Decision:

Distributor investment

High risk distributor assessment and recommendation

Viable distributor recruitment

Top Accountabilities:

Drive the achievement of profitable volume and ensure that distributors are optimally managed to agreed stock level/targeted volumes

Ensure distributor operations are in line with agreed Distributor operating and minimum standards and tracked through dashboard

Responsible for training and structured coaching of distributors and GN staff on distributor development initiatives like VMI, distributor IT infrastructure, JBP and other RtC initiatives.

Coach and train team members 12 times a month in line with DAM Lite, and monthly activities checklist. Collate local report and identify main priorities for improvement by the Divisional teams.

Must ensure that Monthly action plans are effective, especially for the weakest distributors on Warehouse infrastructure – to achieve this must regularly track distributor delivery against agreed timelines for infrastructure development.

Qualifications and Experience Required

Minimum 5 years Sales and/or Customer Marketing experience and Brand Knowledge

HND/University Degree

Master’s Degree may be an advantage

Great People Skills

High levels of financial and P&L literacy as well as strong planning and project management skills are important.

Experience of working within and or with other functions and a track record of delivering results through cross functional teams, particularly marketing, supply and corporate relations is particularly valuable.

