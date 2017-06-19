MANUFACTURING JOB | Graduate Production Admin Officer at Primera Food Nigeria Limited

Primera Food Nigeria Limited – A leading FMCG company in Agbara, Ogun State, is recruiting for a suitable and qualified candidate to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Production Admin Officer

Location: Ogun

Job Descriptions

A Production Administrative Officer who will serve in a 24hours work environment.

The Production Administrative Officer will meet expectations set by the Production Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Production Admin Officer will play a key role in supporting the key areas of focus such as;

Support document control requests and change control throughout the organization by maintaining, updating, creating, archiving, and disposing of documents according to Productions requirements.

Developing and maintaining database for external verification, product observation, and dealing with enquiries

Keep proper filing of all correspondence and confidential documents for the department.

Collection and maintenance of accurate records and analyses of data.

Work with internal departmental staff and management to ensure implementation of uniform practices in accordance with the principles of quality and good documentation practice.

Requirements

In order to be considered for this position, candidates must have the following;

B.Sc/HND or B. Tech in Food Science and Technology, Economics or other science related discipline.

1-2 years’ experience in providing support to a team.

Proficient use of MS word, Excel, Power point and outlook.

Think creatively and be open to new ways of doing things.

Be an engaged and positive team member.

Skills and Attributes

Excellent Communication Skills

Good attention to details and accuracy

Multi – Tasking

Interpersonal and good Human Relations

Sharp minded and positive attitude

Analytical Thinking

Additional Information:

This position requires a versatile candidate.

The working environment can be stressful and fast paced; the ideal candidate will be motivated and organized.

At different points in the year the Production Admin Officer will work odd hours depending on work load.

It is important that this individual can perform and oversee these duties at varying times of the day.

Application Closing Date

16th June, 2017.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV’s to:[email protected] on or before the closing date with the advertised position as the subject of the mail.