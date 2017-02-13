MANUFACTURING JOB | Graduate Internal Auditors at Erisco Foods Limited

Erisco Foods Limited, a leading manufacturer of Tomato paste and other made in Nigeria drinks and food products and the 4th largest tomato paste producing company in the world, is hereby seeking to employ the services of qualified individuals to fill the position below:
Job Title: Internal Auditor
Location: Lagos
Job Description
- Enterprise Risk Assessment
- Review of entry’s internal control system
- Performance Audit
Academic Qualification & Experience
- 1-3 years working experience
- Degree in accounting or Finance related courses
- Excellent communication skills in Nigerian and other Languages.
- In-depth knowledge of the professional ethics
- Proven ability to carryout audit tasks.
Application Closing Date
28th February, 2017.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV’s to:[email protected]