MANUFACTURING JOB | Graduate Customer Service Representative at Femack Foods and Beverages Nigeria Limited

Femack Food Processing founded in 2006 is a name entirely synonymous with quality and is highly committed to maintaining its moral beliefs. The company supplies an ample amount of coconut milk and other beverages to the public. The business is known for the high quality biscuits, chewing gum, and toffees it manufactures under the FEMACKFOODS groups well known products include malted milk, robot gum, drops, gels, jellies, nectars, and juices made from coconut; rice milk cereal drinks; flavored fruit juices; and sauces and seasonings.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Customer Service Representative

Location: Lagos

Job Description

Serves customers by providing product and service information; resolving product and service problems.

Customer Service Representative Job Duties:

Attracts potential customers by answering product and service questions; suggesting information about other products and services.

Opens customer accounts by recording account information.

Maintains customer records by updating account information.

Resolves product or service problems by clarifying the customer’s complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem; expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure resolution.

Maintains financial accounts by processing customer adjustments.

Recommends potential products or services to management by collecting customer information and analyzing customer needs.

Prepares product or service reports by collecting and analyzing customer information.

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Skills and Qualifications:

Customer Service

Product Knowledge

Quality Focus

Problem Solving

Market Knowledge

Documentation Skills

Listening Skills

Phone Skills

Resolving Conflict

Analyzing Information

Multi-tasking

Graduates from any spheres of study is applicable.

Application Closing Date

28th July, 2017.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV’s and applications to: [email protected] stating the job title as the subject of the email.