MANUFACTURING JOB | Divisional Sales Analyst at Mondelez International LLC – Cadbury Nigeria Plc

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is a whole new company reimagined with a single focus in mind: create delicious moments of joy by sharing the world’s favorite brands.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Divisional Sales Analyst



Job Number: 1706963

Location: Lagos

Job: Sales Operations & Development

Schedule: Full-time



Job Description

The DSA’s are five in number, one for each region; these analysts work closer to the sales men, ensuring reporting accuracy and timely reconciliation of numbers, they are also to provide their region accurate data and information to aid and improve business decisions.

Roles

Verification and Approval of Edistributor data:

There is an approval state in Edistributor, when sales transaction are uploaded by the data clerks in the distributor locations, the DSA’s are to ensure the numbers align to the reports sent in via traditional method before approving

Sales Reports Tracking and Analysis:

The DSA are to track all the sales reports in their regions, ensure they align to the reports sent via the traditional methods, they are also to analyze these reports and feed to their DSMs to improve knowledge backed business decisions. Some of the reports they would be handling are; Sales-In Report Sales-Out Report Sales Kpi Reports Monthly Stock Monitoring(Distributor and Wholesale) Sales Forecast break and Recasting.



Report Reconciliation:

The DSA’s are also meant to reconcile all the numbers they receive and ensure the numbers balance out across all reports; they would track, calculate and project the numbers to be reported locally and then align with the reported numbers.

Edistributor & Data Clerk Management:

The DSA’s are to manage the Edistributor Suite. Edistributor Suite is the front end of SAFIR, it comes in two halves; Edistributor application: This is a data collection application situated at the distributor end and operated by Data Clerks, if used properly it collects data in its purest form, directly from the sales men on a daily basis. Eadmin: This is an administrator application used to manage Edistributor; it is used by the DSA’s

The functions the DSA’s are to play here are; Ensuring the Data Clerks understand the use of Edistributor and how to properly use it First level Data Clerk Training Personnel and Outlet management on the Edistributor platform Verification and approval of all transactions captured on Edistributor



Incident Management:

The DSA’s are also to log and report all IS/IT issues unto Remedy to unsure speedy resolution of all issues.

On Demand Analysis:

The DSA’s are also meant to supply the DSM accurate and timely reports of all the happenings in the region to facilitate informed business decisions.

These are the currently listed roles, and can change based on the RTM.

Qualifications

Education:

HND/B.Sc in Computer Science or any related discipline

Excellent Knowledge of English language

Strong PC literacy (Excel)

Experience and Skills:

3 years of Experience in FMCG

Strong analytical, planning and critical thinking skills

Computer literate (PowerPoint, Word, Excel, )

Results oriented, with a proven record of success

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.



How to Apply

