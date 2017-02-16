MANUFACTURING JOB | Dangote Group Massive Recruitment for Truck Drivers – 500 Positions

The Dangote Group is a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate with interests across a range of sectors in Nigeria and Africa. Current interests include Cement, Sugar, Flour, Salt, Pasta, Beverages, Noodles, Poly Products, Transportation and real estate with new initiatives in the Oil and Gas, Telecommunication, Fertilizer and Steel sector of the economy.

Applications are invited for the position below:

Job Title: Truck Driver

Location: Nationwide

Slot: 500

Requirements

Interested candidates should meet the following requirements:

Age must be between 30-45 years.

No physical / eye disabilities.

Valid National Driver’s License (Class G). Drivers with Class ‘D’ Licence may also apply.

5 years truck driving experience.

No police record.

Nigerian Nationality.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their applications, which should be done personally with Photocopies and original copies (for sighting) of the following:

CV/Resume.

Birth Certificate.

Driver’s License.

Medical Certificate from FRSC authorised Doctor/Clinic.

Experience Certificate.

Certificate of good character from Nigerian police office.

Letter of Indigenization.

Two (2) recent passport photographs.

Completed applications may be sent by post or submitted personally to:

The Human Resource Department,

Dangote Cement Transport,

Obajana, Kogi State.



Or

The Human Resource Department,

Dangote Cement Transport,

Ibese, Ogun State.

For Enquiry

Please call: 08131768777 / 08131768555 / 08131764969