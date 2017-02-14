MANUFACTURING JOB | British American Tobacco Nigeria Global Graduate Recruitment Progamme 2017 – Marketing

British American Tobacco is a market leading global organization, with a long established history and a bright and dynamic future. Thanks to our people we have continued to deliver growth and exceed expectations in an increasingly complex and challenging marketplace.

We are recruiting to fill the vacancy below:

Job Title: Global Graduate (Marketing)

Location: Lagos

Job Type: Permanent

Job Number: 14585BR

Job Purpose and Key Deliverables

British American Tobacco has an exciting opportunity for Global Graduates to join our Marketing team in Nigeria.

If you’re driven, passionate, ambitious and courageous, our Global Graduate Programme will help you achieve your potential.

Our Global Graduate Programme (Marketing) enables you develop exceptional commercial skills, equipping you with a deep understanding of the dynamics of the market you operate in.

It offers you the opportunity to challenge yourself on international projects, network with graduates from around the world and strengthen your leadership skills, through participation in our Global Academy and with the support of your dedicated Coach and Mentor.

This is a real job from day one -one in a tough and fast-paced environment that will stretch you to the limits – you’ll progress from graduate to manager in 12 months!

Essential Requirements

A university graduate within the last 3 years, with a high-performance academic track record – minimum of Second Class Upper division or equivalent

Must have completed the National Youth Service (NYSC) or equivalent for other countries

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English

Ambitious, resilient and more proactive than others when it comes to learning new things

Application Closing Date

24th February, 2017.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY