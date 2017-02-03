MANUFACTURING JOB | 2017 Heineken International Mid-level and Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment

Heineken International – Established in 1864 by the Heineken family, HEINEKEN has a long and proud history and heritage as an independent global brewer. We brew quality beers, build award-winning brands and are committed to enthusing consumers everywhere.

Are you a driven, internationally mobile graduate that is ready to be challenged in a high-pace environment at one of the world’s most respected organisations? Are you ready to push yourself, both professionally and personally, to reach excellence in locations around the world? If so, HEINEKEN is looking for YOU!

We are now receiving applications for the International Graduate Programme in the capacities below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY