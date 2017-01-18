LIFESTYLE JOB | Graduate Sales Associate at House of Tara International

House of Tara International – We are House of Tara, the largest brand in the beauty and cosmetics industry out of Africa. We currently have over 20 branches in states across Nigeria and have sales presence in Ghana, Tanzania, Kenya, South Africa. Our company takes pride in not just beauty consultation, but in empowering women, creating self-awareness as well as boosting self-esteem.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Sales Associate – Lagos

Location: Lagos

Job Descriptions

This is where you come in:

We are looking for Sales Associates to support our business in Lagos.

You will be responsible for: Ensuring that all customers receive excellent service through direct salesmanship, and prompt and courteous service. With knowledge of our products determine the customer’s needs; provide product knowledge to customers and ensure timely delivery of same. Suggestively sell additional products and services that the customer may not have anticipated they will need. Handle returns/complaints courteously, effectively and in line with policy Verify all transactions to avoid discrepancies. Ensure the order worksheet is neatly collated and verified to avoid error in packing and delivery.



Qualification and Experience

What you bring to the table:

Graduate Degree

Should not be older than 27 years

At least 1 year sales experience

Proficient in Microsoft office applications.

Ability to multi-task and prioritize

Highly organized and detail oriented

Application Closing Date

27th January, 2017.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s and makeup certificate to: [email protected] The subject of the email must be “Sales Associate – Lagos”

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.