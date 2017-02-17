Lagos Plans 3000Megawatts Power Generation by 2022

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has announced plans by his administration to achieve 24-hour power supply by generating 3000megawatts of electricity by 2020.

According to him, efforts to achieve stable power supply in the country cannot be left solely in the hands of the Federal Government.

Ambode, who spoke after receiving a report from the Embedded Power Technical Committee at the Lagos House, Ikeja, said, while the Federal Government continues in its efforts to resolve the power crisis, the sustainable solution going forward would be the pulling together of commitment and resources of all stakeholders in the power value chain.

Explaining the rationale behind the embedded power initiative of the state government, he listed transmission as the major of the power situation in the country, adding that the initiative was designed to permanently resolve power crisis in the State and by extension in the country.

“The reason why we embarked on this initiative is that we believe strongly that if the power problem is solved in Lagos, it is technically solved in the whole of the country and so because Lagos has more or less tested a solution that works, we can scale this up and also address it on a national scale,” he said.

“The problem of power in Nigeria is the problem of transmission and that is the truth. Yes, we have generating companies and we have distributing companies and they say power is in the hands of the private sector but we know technically that that is not totally true.

Ambode said the target of the state government is to generate up to 3,000MW of power through accelerated deployment of various embedded power plants in strategic locations in the State within three to five years.