Konga.com Empowers Franchisees, Merchants

Nigeria’s largest online mall, Konga.com’s commitment to deepening commerce and trade in Africa is bearing commendable results as some of its franchisees and merchants have benefitted from the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund.

The franchisees and merchants were among the Seven Hundred and Five beneficiaries who received various amounts of money to grow and enhance their businesses.

This is in line with Konga’s mission to be the engine of trade and commerce in Africa by empowering indigenous MSME’s to reach a wider market across the nation as demonstrated through its strategic collaboration with the Lagos state government thereby helping franchisees and merchants to match with the fast changing technology by providing platforms for them to thrive.