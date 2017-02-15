Kaduna Airport New Terminal Building Ready by Feb Ending

Kaduna International Airport new terminal building, will be completed and ready for use by the end of February, the contract in charge, Dari Investment Limited, made this known, adding that the project is 92 per cent completed.

The company’s Project Engineer, Mr Kazeem Keji told newsmen during an inspection tour of the airport said the deadline for the completion is February 28,2017.

He said te major component of the project had been completed while the fittings, lightnings and the ceiling would be fixed during the week.

He said, “We are not looking at the March 8, 2017, our deadline for completion is February ending and we are going to finish it.

“We have done the major part of the project, it is only the fittings that we are expecting to be delivered tomorrow after which the ceiling will be fixed.”

The Airport Manager, Hajiya Amina Ozi-Salami, said the airport was ready for the expected traffic upsurge.

Ozi-Salami stated that the runway was in perfect condition, adding that the capacity of the airport had been enhanced to accommodate any type of aircraft.

She added the lightning of the runway would be completed during the week as well as enhancing the needed manpower to meet the operational needs during the six weeks period.

She said the fire and safety equipment as well as the navigational equipment of the airport were been upgraded in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standard.