Community-based online marketplace, Jumia Market, will this week, launch a new, improved version of its shopping platform, overhauling its design, signature color and its customer’s shopping journey. The website, will from this day onward sport the color green.

With this move, Jumia Market say it wishes to reassert its value proposition to its customers and focus on offering best deals and unique products that the customer would not be able to find anywhere else. It will also provide a safe place on which to buy and sell, as well as gather on one single platform the largest and most diverse community of sellers and buyers.

To celebrate the new theme, the online marketplace is launching from the a campaign dubbed “Discover our Top Rated Sellers” where it will showcase Jumia Market’s best rated sellers and the top rated products they are offering on the marketplace

According to CEO for Jumia Market Africa, Massimiliano Spalazzi, “The new layout strengthens the identity of the thousands of people selling on Jumia Market every day” .

He added that “Sellers – SMEs and individuals – can now gain more visibility by becoming featured sellers on the homepage and increase their sales. At the same time, buyers can enrich their shopping experience by directly messaging the sellers and reviewing the shopping experience of other Jumia Market members through the ratings and comments.”

The new layout will be launched in Nigeria, Ghana, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Kenya. It will also feature a direct link to for sellers who will discover that their experience on the website is much simplified and their efforts are rewarded.