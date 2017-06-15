IT/TELECOMS JOB | Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment 2017

The Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO) is the oldest and largest Commonwealth intergovernmental organisation in the field of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT). Being fully involved in the development and use of ICTs for social and economic development, the management of the organisation recognise that it must stay at the cutting edge of ICT developments in order to deliver significant benefits to its members.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in collaboration with the CTO London, United Kingdom, seeks to recruit Commonwealth employees who are committed to the vision and mission of the CTO, and the wider development of the Commonwealth in the capacities below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY