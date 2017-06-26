IT/TELECOMS JOB | Graduate Mobile Apps Developer at Zercom Systems Nigeria Limited

Zercom Systems Nigeria Limited is a privately held IT solutions firm. We have been providing solid, imaginative and successful Custom IT solutions since 2003. With specialties in custom application development, Database development and system integration, Zercom Systems covers a broader range of IT services than most other firms in the IT industry – and we do it utilizing the latest and most innovative technologies in the marketplace, making quality and technical excellence our top priorities.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Mobile Apps Developer

Location: Lagos



Job Description

Analyze, design, develop, and implement new systems in various environments

Experience deploying to Google Play and Apple app stores

Design and develop applications using .NET 4.0, ASP.NET, C#.NET, Entity Framework

Experience writing WCF (SOAP-based) and RESTful web services

Production monitoring, support and enhancements to existing applications.

Develop SQL Queries, create database objects, import export utilities, function,

Triggers, views, procedures, and packages – all in SQL Server

Develop mobile applications with Jquery, HTML5, CSS, and Javascript

Kendo Framework, PhoneGap, and other cross platform frameworks for iOS, Android, BlackBerry, and Windows Phone devices.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 1 year experience designing and developing iOS or Android mobile applications

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, or a related field.

Knowledge in PHP is required.

Advanced skill and experience level with .NET applications, enterprise application integration, n-tier architecture, SQL, relational databases.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their screenshots of past projects along with their resume to: [email protected]