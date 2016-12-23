IT/TELECOM JOB | Graduate Pharmacists at IHS Towers (Lagos & Abuja)

IHS Towers is the largest independent mobile telecommunications infrastructure provider in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, IHS provides services across the full tower value chain – colocation on owned towers, deployment and managed services.

Today IHS Towers has operations in Nigeria, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Zambia and Rwanda. Following the recent acquisitions of MTN and Etisalat’s tower portfolios in Nigeria, IHS owns over 23,300 towers in Africa.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Pharmacist

Locations: Lagos & Abuja

Slot: 2

Job Description

IHS Nigeria seeks 2 Pharmacists to effectively manage and control the picking, packing and invoicing of S6 Products: (Inbound, Outbound storage and Inventory, Reverse Logistics) as well as manage sampling and release processes in full compliance with pharmaceutical industry standards & regulatory requirements bo in Nigeria and internationally.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Pharmacy.

Registered with the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria.

Knowledge in ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management Systems

Experience in local distribution of pharmaceuticals.

Computer skills.

Decision making, problem-solving and creativity.

Analytical skills, attention to detail.

Ability to interact at a high level with clients, senior management and authorities.

Ability to work in a team environment.

Application Closing Date

6th January, 2017.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s and Cover letter to: [email protected] indicating in the subject the name and location of the role.

Note: In the event that you do not hear from the company within the above stated closing date, please consider that your application was unsuccessful.