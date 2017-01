Law Union & Rock is one of the first generation Insurance Companies to open office in Nigeria six decades ago. We began operations in Nigeria in 1951 as a Chief Agency when the late Sir Mobolaji Bank-Anthony held the power of Attorney for Royal International Insurance Holding, a U.K leading Insurance Company [the first Nigerian to have such authority].

We are recruiting to fill the following vacant positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY