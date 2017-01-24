INSURANCE & PENSIONS JOB | ARM Entry-level Young Talent Programme (AYTP) 2017

ARM Life is the insurance subsidiary of Asset & Resource Management Company Ltd (ARM). Its parent company, ARM is one of the largest non-bank financial services firms in Nigeria with a focus on asset management. Established in 1994, ARM started operations as a traditional asset management company specialising in the management of quoted equities and fixed income securities.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:



Job Title: ARM Young Talent Programme (AYTP)

Location: Nigeria

Job Summary

The ARM Young Talent Programme (AYTP) is designed to provide exemplary university students with the opportunity to develop an early career at ARM through exposure to meaningful assignments that offer opportunities to gain real-world experience. It is our chosen way to influence the development of talent in our environment.

The AYTP offers our interns good learning opportunities, via practical work experience prior to entry into the labour market or progression to further ones’ career.

The AYTP allows ARM tackle some of the challenges relating to capacity building, by facilitating the creation and provision of possible employment opportunities for interns upon obtaining their University degree and completion of their internship programme with the firm. This is a great chance to get your career started at a leading investment management firm and gain some valuable work experience.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities

In addition to working with the best people in the industry, our interns are provided with comprehensive training in an environment which is geared towards learning, and are exposed to real life business projects, transactions, and company initiatives.

At the end of the programme, interns are required to write a report and give a presentation on a project topic in order to assess their suitability. In addition to developing technical skills and experience, the AYTP provides interns the opportunity to develop interpersonal skills through networking with other interns, current employees and clients.

Other Requirements