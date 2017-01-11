Greenwich Trust, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers, Top NSE’s Volume Movers in 2016

Greenwich Trust Limited has emerged number one on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, broker performers for 2016 having being responsible for about 25 percent of the total quantity of stocks traded by the top ten stockbrokers with the sale of 37.0 billion shares.

This was followed Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers with 11.2 billion shares at 7.49 percent while CSL Stockbrokers came third with 8.5 billion shares at 5.72 percent of total volume traded between 3rd January 2016 and 30th December 2016.

Capital Assets and Global Asset Management Limited exchanged 8.47 billion and 7.8 billion or 5.67 and 5.34 percent respectively, while Vetiva Capital Management and Rencap Securities were responsible to 7.7 billion and7.7 billion shares representing 5.13 and 5.03 percent each.

EFCP traded 5.26 billion shares at 3.52 percent, FBN Securities traded 523 billion at 3.50 percent and Cardinal Stone securities exchanged 4.77 billion shares at 3.19 percent.

Overall, the top ten stockbrokers were responsible for 69.40 percent which sums up to 103.6 billion shares of the total volume traded within the review period.

Likewise, Worldstage , leading the list of firms that traded the highest value of shares for the 2016 year was Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited, with N168.7 billion representing 15.41 percent. Rencap Securities was next with N123.7 billion at 11.30 percent while EFCP came third having executed N100.5 billion worth of transactions representing 9.18 percent.

CSL Stockbrokers traded N86.8 billion or 7.93 percent worth of equities in the review period, FBN Securities ranked 5th transacting N57.4 billion representing 5.25 percent, while Chapel Hill Denham Securities exchanged N39.1billion at 3.57 percent.

Further breakdown of the activity report showed Greenwich came seventh with N37.97 billion worth of trades representing 3.47 percent, ARM Securities Limited was next with N25.4 billion representing 2.32 percent, Cardinal Stone Securities traded 2.24 percent of the total value traded at N24.6 billion, while African Alliance Stockbrokers traded N22.01 billion shares representing 2.01 percent.

The total value of shares traded by these stock broking firms adds up to N686.2 billion which represents 62.7 percent of the total value traded in the course of the 2016 financial year, WorldStage reports.