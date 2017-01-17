Gold Rebounds by 0.66% to $1,204.80 an Ounce

Gold prices on Monday, January 16, recovered by Rs 150 to Rs 29,500 per 10 grams at the bullion, tracking a firm trend overseas amid fresh buying by local jewellers.

Globally, gold rose 0.66 per cent to USD 1,204.80 an ounce and silver 0.33 per cent to USD 16.86 an ounce in Singapore.

Silver also advanced by Rs 100 to Rs 41,300 per kg on pick up in demand from industrial units and coin makers.

Bullion traders said that apart from a firm global trend, buying by local jewellers at the domestic spot market to meet wedding season demand mainly led to rise in gold prices.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity recovered by Rs 150 each to Rs 29,500 and Rs 29,350 per 10 grams respectively. It had lost Rs 100 in Saturday’s trade.

Sovereign, however, remained steady at Rs 24,300 per piece of eight grams, Economic Times reports. Silver ready rose further by Rs 100 to Rs 41,300 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 220 to Rs 41,220 per kg.

On the other hand, silver coins were unaltered at Rs 72,000 for buying and Rs 73,000 for selling of 100 pieces.