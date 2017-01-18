Gold Price Surges on Intense Market Rally

Gold , on Tuesday, January 17 continued its upward trend and soared by another Rs 255 per 10 gram at the bullion market.

Riding on positive global cues and increased buying by jewellers at the domestic bullion market, gold continued its upward journey and rose by another Rs 255 per 10 gram at the bullion market Tuesday.

Silver followed suit and moved up by Rs 425 per kg on increased off-take from industrial units. Standard gold (99.5 purity) climbed up by Rs 255 to settle at Rs 29,285 per 10 grams from Monday’s closing level of Rs 29,030.

Pure gold (99.9 purity) also rose by a similar margin to end at Rs 29,435 per 10 grams against Rs 29,180 earlier.

Silver (.999 fineness) strengthened by Rs 425 per kg to conclude at Rs 41,800 compared with Rs 41,375 Monday.

Globally, gold jumped more than 1 per cent to its highest in nearly eight weeks, as excerpts of a speech to be given later by Britain’s prime minister pointed to a definitive exit from the European Union, Indiatimes reports.

Spot gold rose 1.1 percent to USD 1,216.11 per ounce in early trade, near highs last seen on Nov 23. Spot silver was up 1.7 percent at USD 17.05 an ounce, to its highest level since Dec 14.