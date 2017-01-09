Gold Gains 1.4% on Bullish New Year Trade

Gold prices traded around $1175 per ounce late Friday afternoon in London, some $10 below Thursday’s high, while silver held at $16.25 – some 3.6% above last week’s finish to 2016.

Thursday saw the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEArca:GLD) – the largest gold-backed exchange-traded trust fund – shrink even as bullion prices rose once again, with shareholders liquidating for the 27th in 38 sessions since Donald Trump won the US election, reducing the quantity of bullion needed to back the GLD’s shares to a new 9-month low of 813.6 tonnes.

The GLD has now lost 15 tonnes – equivalent to almost 2 days of global gold mining output – since bullion prices bottomed at $1125 per ounce, their lowest in 10 months, on 20th December.

Since then, traders betting that prices would fall further after the Federal Reserve followed Trump’s victory with its second hike to US interest rates have lost 10% on the ProShares UltraShort Gold ETF (NYSEArca:GLL).