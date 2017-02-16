Global Stocks Surge to 21-month High

World stocks hit 21-month high on Wednesday, February 15, and the dollar rose for the 11th straight day, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen flagged a possible interest rate rise next month during upbeat comments on the U.S. economy.

Propelled by record highson Wall Street, MSCI’s benchmark global equity index rose 0.25 percent to 442.4 points .MIWD00000PUS, its highest since May 2015 and two points off its record high. It has not fallen for six sessions, its longest such run since last July.

Europe’s index of leading 300 stocks .FTEU3 rose 0.4 percent to 1,465 points, its highest since December 2015. Germany’s DAX .GDAXI and Britain’s FTSE .FTSE were both up 0.5 percent.

“At the margin, you could say that her (Yellen’s) comments were probably tilted slightly toward to the hawkish side given her upbeat comments around the economic outlook,” said Jim Reid, markets strategist at Deutsche Bank.

Yellen’s remarks helped push Wall Street by boosting U.S. bank stocks. Goldman Sachs shares (GS.N) hit a record high, and are up 37 percent since the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8.

Financials also led the way in Europe, with Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) up more than 3 percent after France’s biggest retail bank beat forecasts with a smaller than expected earnings drop in the fourth quarter, Reuters reports.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.7 percent, rising to its highest since July 2015. Japan’s Nikkei .N225 added more than 1 percent, buoyed by a weaker yen.