Asian stock markets surged on Tuesday, January 10 as MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan MIAPJ0000PUS advanced 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, European markets were poised for a lacklustre start, with financial spread better CMC Markets expecting Britain’s FTSE 100 .FTSE, which touched a record high as the pound plunged, to open flat; and Germany’s DAX .GDAXI and France’s CAC 40 .FCHI to start the day down 0.2 percent.

But Japan’s Nikkei .N225 resumed its declines, closing down 0.8 percent as the yen strengthened.

China’s CSI 300 .CSI300 was little changed, largely shrugging off further signs of improvement in the industrial sector.

Data earlier in the day showed producer inflation surged to a more than five-year high in December as raw materials prices soared.