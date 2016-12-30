Why You Should Give Your Business a Website

The internet is one of the most important and powerful business tools that we have at our disposal: setting up a website for your business means that it can be viewed and accessed worldwide, and the web presents one of the most affordable and accessible ways to present your business to the world: both on a global and a local scale. If your business doesn’t yet have a website, isn’t it time you gave it one? Here are some great reasons to bring your Nigeria-based business online:

An End to Internal Internet Problems?

Some Nigerian business owners are currently reluctant to invest in their online presence in a country where internet access and connection speeds does not always meet global high standards. In parts of the country, the internet is still slow and does not work at optimal levels, however according to latest reports, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have set targets to fully localize at least 50% of the web traffic in the country by 2020. Local traffic to local websites is often routed internationally, resulting in delayed access speeds, and frequent connection problems. The NCC have established the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria in order to harness collaboration between local internet service providers and other stakeholders in an attempt to increase the amount of Nigerian web traffic that is routed locally, rather than having to go via international providers (and experiencing the delays associated with this). Since the scheme was first launched five years ago we have seen an increase in internet speed across the country, and the new announcement that an additional 50% of traffic will be localized by 2020 is great news for online business owners within the country, as well as for those business owners that are considering bringing their business online and extending their existing business models.

Enhance Your Business

If you have a small business, then you do not necessarily need to sell your products through your website. The sale of your goods and/or services would still be protected by your insurance in much the same way in an online environment and they are in an offline environment, meaning that you are not putting your business at any kind of increased risk by choosing to bring it online. But if you are unable to make that kind of financial investment or investment of time into your business then a simple online presence outlining what your business is, where you are based and what you do would enhance your business. Having even this very simple kind of website will make your business appear more legitimate and lend you an increased amount of credibility within your business sector, will increase awareness of your business amongst potential new customers, and also provides a place for you to engage with your existing and potential customers, giving you somewhere to harness their opinions and get an idea of what they are looking for from your business as it grows.

Powerful Customer Demographic Information

As well as enhancing your business from a customer focus, creating a website for your business will also give you access to fascinating customer demographic information, which can give you an insight into where your customers are and how you can best target them. Your website statistics will be able to tell you how many customers are accessing your site, where they are based, and (depending on the package you choose) can even break down their age, gender, and other information that you can use to target your advertising campaigns and make key decisions about the kinds of products you stock. These tools do not have to be expensive, and free tools such as Google Analytics can actually provide all of the statistical data you need. There is a misconception that owning and running a business website can put a financial drain on your business resources but, in reality, you can set up and run your own business website very inexpensively. Why not try it and see if it could help enhance your business? You have nothing to lose!