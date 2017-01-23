Ford to Post Pre-tax Loss of $3billion

American automobile manufacturer, Ford Motor Co, on Friday, January 20, it would record a pre-tax re-measurement loss of about $3 billion.

This pre-tax measurement is related to its pension plans and other post-retirement employee benefits plans.

The automaker said the remeasurement loss will not impact Ford’s adjusted pre-tax profit or adjusted earnings per share in 2016, and will be recognized as a special item, reuters reports

Remeasurement is the re-evaluation of the value of an asset or liability on a company’s financial statements.

 

