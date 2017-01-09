FOOD & NUTRITION JOB | Graduate Book Keeper at Cookie Jar Gourmet Bakery

Cookie Jar is the celebrated gourmet bakery that produces rich cookies, luxurious cupcakes, fine cakes, original pastries and inspired desserts. We apply unique creativity when fusing choice ingredients and pristine preparation to create these rich and famous goodies. Our creations have graced and continue to excite the palette of the discerning sweet-tooth’s, creating excitement and momentary bliss. Sensual flavours, bold designs, artisan texture, these some of our favourite things.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Book Keeper

Location: Lagos

Job Summary

We are looking for a prudent candidate with finance or accounting background that can generate financial report in time and ensuring corporate adherence to regulatory standards and reports, accounting, treasury, tax, and external audit compliance functions for multiple statutory entities.

The Book Keeper reports to the Head of Finance and Account of Cookie Jar Gourmet Bakery

Job Descriptions

Prepares financial and stock report

Liaise effectively with government agencies, regulatory authorities, suppliers, professional advisers etc.

Work with production department for proper inventory management

Verify financial transactions with banks and carry out cash lodgment

Prepare trial balance and profit and loss accounts

Reconciliation of daily sales with sales personnel record

Forecast and preparation of budgets

Treasury management

Payroll calculation and disbursement

Take all reasonable discounts on supplier invoices and ensure timely payment

Issue invoices, confirms payment and maintain proper record of payment receipts

Assist with documentation of purchased supplies and equipment as authorized by management

Tag and monitor fixed assets

Pay supplier invoices in a timely manner

Ensure that receivables are collected promptly; works with production team to achieve this

Conduct a monthly reconciliation of every bank account

Conduct periodic reconciliations of all accounts to ensure their accuracy

Issue financial statements

Provide information to the external accountant who creates the company’s financial statements

Assemble information for external auditors for the annual audit

Calculate and issue financial analysis of the financial statements

Maintain an orderly accounting filing system

Maintain the chart of accounts

Maintain the annual budget

Calculate variances from the budget and report significant issues to management

Provide clerical and administrative support to management as requested

Prepare and update product costing and pricing

Requirement

Minimum of 1 year experience in book keeping or accounting function.

Application Closing Date

20th January, 2017.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV’s to: [email protected] with the job title as subject of email.