FOOD & NUTRITION JOB | Graduate Book Keeper at Cookie Jar Gourmet Bakery

Cookie Jar is the celebrated gourmet bakery that produces rich cookies, luxurious cupcakes, fine cakes, original pastries and inspired desserts. We apply unique creativity when fusing choice ingredients and pristine preparation to create these rich and famous goodies. Our creations have graced and continue to excite the palette of the discerning sweet-tooth’s, creating excitement and momentary bliss. Sensual flavours, bold designs, artisan texture, these some of our favourite things.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Book Keeper
Location: Lagos
Job Summary
- We are looking for a prudent candidate with finance or accounting background that can generate financial report in time and ensuring corporate adherence to regulatory standards and reports, accounting, treasury, tax, and external audit compliance functions for multiple statutory entities.
- The Book Keeper reports to the Head of Finance and Account of Cookie Jar Gourmet Bakery
Job Descriptions
- Prepares financial and stock report
- Liaise effectively with government agencies, regulatory authorities, suppliers, professional advisers etc.
- Work with production department for proper inventory management
- Verify financial transactions with banks and carry out cash lodgment
- Prepare trial balance and profit and loss accounts
- Reconciliation of daily sales with sales personnel record
- Forecast and preparation of budgets
- Treasury management
- Payroll calculation and disbursement
- Take all reasonable discounts on supplier invoices and ensure timely payment
- Issue invoices, confirms payment and maintain proper record of payment receipts
- Assist with documentation of purchased supplies and equipment as authorized by management
- Tag and monitor fixed assets
- Pay supplier invoices in a timely manner
- Ensure that receivables are collected promptly; works with production team to achieve this
- Conduct a monthly reconciliation of every bank account
- Conduct periodic reconciliations of all accounts to ensure their accuracy
- Issue financial statements
- Provide information to the external accountant who creates the company’s financial statements
- Assemble information for external auditors for the annual audit
- Calculate and issue financial analysis of the financial statements
- Maintain an orderly accounting filing system
- Maintain the chart of accounts
- Maintain the annual budget
- Calculate variances from the budget and report significant issues to management
- Provide clerical and administrative support to management as requested
- Prepare and update product costing and pricing
Requirement
- Minimum of 1 year experience in book keeping or accounting function.
Application Closing Date
20th January, 2017.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV’s to: [email protected] with the job title as subject of email.