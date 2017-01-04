FOOD & NUTRITION JOB | Depot Operations & Sales Managers at Myjoy Food Industries Limited

Myjoy Food Industries Limited, a leading industrial bakery located in Ibadan, is currently seeking to employ suitably qualified candidates to fill the vacant position below:



Job Title: Depot Operations & Sales Manager

Location: Lagos

Job Description

Managing the whole activities of the depot such as: Onloading Offloading Customers services Invoicing/billing Cash handling and lodgement Receiving processing orders from customers/distributors Enlisting more distributors for the company

Training and managing the manpower at the depot

Ensuring that the depot is clean always

Requirements

B.Sc./HND holder in Management/Social Sciences;

Must have at least 5 years of experience as a sales/marketing manager in industrial bakeries/confectioneries;

Must be honest and transparent

Application Closing Date

28th January, 2017.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their resume (CV) to: [email protected] quoting Depot Operations & Sales Manager as the subject of the mail.

Note: Only shortlisted candidate will be contacted.