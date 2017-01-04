FOOD & NUTRITION JOB | Depot Operations & Sales Managers at Myjoy Food Industries Limited

Myjoy Food Industries Limited, a leading industrial bakery located in Ibadan, is currently seeking to employ suitably qualified candidates to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Depot Operations & Sales Manager

Location: Lagos

Job Description

  • Managing the whole activities of the depot such as:
    • Onloading
    • Offloading
    • Customers services
    • Invoicing/billing
    • Cash handling and lodgement
    • Receiving processing orders from customers/distributors
    • Enlisting more distributors for the company
  • Training and managing the manpower at the depot
  • Ensuring that the depot is clean always

Requirements

  • B.Sc./HND holder in Management/Social Sciences;
  • Must have at least 5 years of experience as a sales/marketing manager in industrial bakeries/confectioneries;
  • Must be honest and transparent

Application Closing Date
28th January, 2017.

Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their resume (CV) to: [email protected] quoting Depot Operations & Sales Manager as the subject of the mail.

Note: Only shortlisted candidate will be contacted.

