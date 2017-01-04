FOOD & NUTRITION JOB | Depot Operations & Sales Managers at Myjoy Food Industries Limited

Myjoy Food Industries Limited, a leading industrial bakery located in Ibadan, is currently seeking to employ suitably qualified candidates to fill the vacant position below:
Job Title: Depot Operations & Sales Manager
Location: Lagos
Job Description
- Managing the whole activities of the depot such as:
- Onloading
- Offloading
- Customers services
- Invoicing/billing
- Cash handling and lodgement
- Receiving processing orders from customers/distributors
- Enlisting more distributors for the company
- Training and managing the manpower at the depot
- Ensuring that the depot is clean always
Requirements
- B.Sc./HND holder in Management/Social Sciences;
- Must have at least 5 years of experience as a sales/marketing manager in industrial bakeries/confectioneries;
- Must be honest and transparent
Application Closing Date
28th January, 2017.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their resume (CV) to: [email protected] quoting Depot Operations & Sales Manager as the subject of the mail.
Note: Only shortlisted candidate will be contacted.