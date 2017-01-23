FG Committed To Infrastructure Financing – Adeosun

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has emphasised the importance critical infrastructure projects, especially in the areas of rail and power to the country’s economic development.

Speaking during the visit of the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Zhou Pingjian, to her office in Abuja on Tuesday, Adeosun described the commitment of the current administration to infrastructure development as serious, stressing that Nigeria is ready to take off in terms of growth and diversification.

She said the government remains committed to the Mambilla Power Project, and to the rail projects, saying she believes the country cannot properly develop its solid minerals and agriculture sectors without rail transportation. “We are committed to making sure we have an effective rail system,” she stated.

The minister expressed the determination of the administration to deepen the good relationship between Nigeria and China, because, according to her, there are great opportunities and an alignment of culture, ideas and aspirations.

On his part, the Chinese Ambassador described Nigeria as a close ally of China, while recalling the role played by Nigeria in getting China a seat at the Security Council of the United Nations in 1971.

“We want to see the cooperation between Nigeria and China grow further. The relationship is blessed with new opportunities,” the Ambassador said.

He explained that the decision of the Chinese construction giant-China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC)- to open its North-West Africa headquarters in Abuja, demonstrates the important position in which China views Nigeria, pointing out that China’s Overseas Direct Investment for the next five years is expected to be at around $750Billion.

The Ambassador expressed a renewed commitment to strengthen the partnership between Nigeria and China.