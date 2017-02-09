EU, ECOWAS Integrate Nigeria Into It’s Arms Project

Worried by the menace of illicit arms proliferation in Nigeria, ECOWAS in conjunction with the European Union and other stakeholders are set to finally mainstream Nigeria into its arms project aimed at mopping up an estimated two million illicit small arms and light weapons scattered across the country.

Mr Frederick Ampiah, the Regional Coordinator, ECOWAS/EU Programme on Small Arms and Light Weapons, said the launch of the project in Nigeria was to strengthen what has been achieved in six other countries in the sub-region.

According to Ampiah, “the ECOWAS/EU Programme on Small Arms and Light Weapons is already being implemented in Cote d’ivoire, Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Niger and Mali to an appreciable level of success.’’

He said the project for Nigeria which covers seven states in the northwest and south-south, would be fully funded by the European Union while the UNDP would be the implementing partner.

Ampiah said the arms and light weapons programme would be implemented in Nigeria in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, Cross River and Akwa-Ibom states.

He added that the focal areas in the implementation of the project would cover; sensitization of the communities where arms are stockpiled; capacity building for the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOM) to aid their operations; voluntary arms collection and an alternative livelihood programme.

He said the alternative livelihood programme would assist volunteers to be reintegrated into their communities with viable means of living normal lives without going back to crime.

According to Ampiah, “Under this project we have budgeted 1000 euros for empowerment of each volunteer while another 800 euros will be used for their training.

“The focus is not on what we are giving to them to put in their pockets but on how we are supporting volunteers find alternative means of livelihood.’’

Speaking on the implementation of the project in Nigeria, Mr Dickson Orji, the Programme Coordinator of PRESCOM said the choice of communities on the Nigeria-Niger border was premised on the need to consolidate on what has been achieved in the neighboring countries.

According to Orji, “the ECOWAS/EU Small Arms project was already being implemented in Niger Republic and specifically in communities along the Nigerian border.’’

He said in Akwa-Ibom and Cross River states, groups had already indicated willingness to voluntarily surrender arms to the authorities hence the need to initiate a project that integrates and rehabilitates volunteers.

Orji said PRESCOM planned to rehabilitate 400 volunteers in the next two years through the EU funded project, stressing that more persons and communities would be incorporated after the launch of the pilot scheme in the seven states.

He said the project would help reduce incidences of illicit arms trafficking and the increasing cases of kidnappings and assassinations across the country.

Head of the Small Arms Division of ECOWAS, Mr Sani Adamu, said mainstreaming Nigeria into the ECOWAS/EU small arms project would strengthen the country’s capacity to address the proliferation of illicit arms in the country and the ECOWAS sub-region estimated at over 8 million.

He said Article 24 of the ECOWAS convention mandates member countries to have committees on small arms and light weapons as well as encourages a coordinated regional action against illicit arms proliferation.

The ECOWAS/EU Small Arms Project in Nigeria is worth 2.13 Euros and covers several communities in seven states in northwest and south-south Nigeria.

NAN

Log in to leave a Comment