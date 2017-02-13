Etisalat Refutes Reports on the Killing of its Staff in Benin City

Our attention has been drawn to news reports making the rounds on some online news and social media platforms, that an Etisalat Director/staff was killed along Siluko Road, Benin City on the afternoon of Friday, 10th February 2017.

We wish to inform members of the public that these reports are not accurate and the reported incident is not in relation to any staff or director of the organisation.

We at Etisalat commiserate with the family of the deceased.

We thank our subscribers and members of the public for the concern shown over the matter.

SIGNED: Management