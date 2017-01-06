ENTREPRENEURSHIP JOB | Digital Marketing Professional at eeHubnigeria

eeHubnigeria – Most Africans are not empowered enough to deliver value to the society at a standard that command high income. We are taking on this challenge to empower at least 50,000 people yearly through eeHub (Empowered Entrepreneurs’ Hub). eeHubNigeria has a vision of raising business leaders with competence, character and customer focused services by providing members with the inspiration and training they require to create their imagination and build a business around their gift.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Digital Marketing Professional

Location: Lagos



Job Descriptions

The primary focus of this position is the management, execution, and continuous improvement of strategic marketing initiatives in the social media space, supported by on-ground activity in the designated region/market(s).

Manage day-to-day social medial presence and provide appropriate content for posts and email blasts on all utilized platforms.

Assist the rest of team by providing administrative support and desktop design for local grassroots marketing efforts.

Job Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in any field.

Minimum of 3-5 years’ marketing experience with proven knowledge and experience in the social media environment.

Intimate experience and understanding of business applications of social media platforms including, but not limited to: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Vision, creativity, and the desire to help make social media improve business results.

Work quickly and efficiently with limited oversight.

Occasional travel required.

Ability to work on some weekends

Strong interpersonal skills.

Strong written communication skills.

Knowledge and experience with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Mac, and Photoshop/Adobe Suite software is required.

Graphic design including pages, Photoshop is a plus.

Application Closing Date

31st January, 2017.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their full CV’s to: [email protected] as only shortlisted persons will be invited.