ENTREPRENEURSHIP JOB | Digital Marketing Professional at eeHubnigeria

eeHubnigeria – Most Africans are not empowered enough to deliver value to the society at a standard that command high income. We are taking on this challenge to empower at least 50,000 people yearly through eeHub (Empowered Entrepreneurs’ Hub). eeHubNigeria has a vision of raising business leaders with competence, character and customer focused services by providing members with the inspiration and training they require to create their imagination and build a business around their gift.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Digital Marketing Professional
Location: Lagos
Job Descriptions
- The primary focus of this position is the management, execution, and continuous improvement of strategic marketing initiatives in the social media space, supported by on-ground activity in the designated region/market(s).
- Manage day-to-day social medial presence and provide appropriate content for posts and email blasts on all utilized platforms.
- Assist the rest of team by providing administrative support and desktop design for local grassroots marketing efforts.
Job Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in any field.
- Minimum of 3-5 years’ marketing experience with proven knowledge and experience in the social media environment.
- Intimate experience and understanding of business applications of social media platforms including, but not limited to: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
- Vision, creativity, and the desire to help make social media improve business results.
- Work quickly and efficiently with limited oversight.
- Occasional travel required.
- Ability to work on some weekends
- Strong interpersonal skills.
- Strong written communication skills.
- Knowledge and experience with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Mac, and Photoshop/Adobe Suite software is required.
- Graphic design including pages, Photoshop is a plus.
Application Closing Date
31st January, 2017.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their full CV’s to: [email protected] as only shortlisted persons will be invited.