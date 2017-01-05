ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS JOB | Mavin Records Fresh Job Recruitment (14 Positions)

Mavin Records, founded by Super record producer and record label president Don Jazzy, is the label to some of the biggest artists out of Africa. Artist like: Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Dr Sid, D’prince.

Who is a Mavin? A Mavin is someone who has exceptional talent and skill in their field. As part of our 2016 goals, we decided to increase our workforce to 50, which we surpassed by a slight margin as we have a workforce of 55. As you all know, the Entertainment Business is not complete without those who are skilled in the Business, therefore we are seeking to expand our work-force to 120 team in 2017 considering our forthcoming projects.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY