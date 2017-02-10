EFCC Finds $9.2m In NNPC Ex-GMD’s Home

A special operation conducted by operatives of the EFCC, on 3rd February, 2017, on a building belonging to a former Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Andrew Yakubu, in Kaduna yielded the recovery of a staggering sum of $9,772,800 and another sum of £74,000 cash.

The huge cash was hidden in a fire proof safe. The surprise raid on the facility was a sequel to intelligence which the commission received about suspected proceeds of crime believed to be hidden in the slums of Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna.

On arrival at the facility, the caretaker of the house, one Bitrus Yakubu, a younger brother to Andrew Yakubu, disclosed that both the house and the safe where the money was found belong to his brother, Andrew Yakubu.

On February 8, 2017, Andrew Yakubu reported to the Commission’s Zonal office in Kano and made statement wherein he admitted ownership of the recovered money, claiming it was a gift from unnamed persons. He is currently assisting the investigation (Sahara Reporters)

The huge money, which is in excess of N3 billion by official exchange rate, was the largest ever recovered by the agency in recent weeks.

Yakubu, who served as GMD between 2012 and 2014 is already facing trial for money laundering.

He was charged by the EFCC in June 2016.

NAN

